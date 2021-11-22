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[don't say we didn't warn you] Dr. Andrew Wakefield coronavirus vaccine warning — 1 year ago in 2020!
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223 views • November 22, 2021
I sent this video along with Ty and Charlene Bollinger's Truth About Vaccines series to my aunt in the UK. Alas, when she saw the name of "Dr. Andrew Wakefield", she was offended immediately and refused to even touch the contents. That's how the whole Mac family got jabbed. Their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeQzDFdgjZY_qtIWQHM85KA
THE MEDIA IS THE VIRUS, DAMMIT
THE MEDIA IS THE VIRUS, DAMMIT
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