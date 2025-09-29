Your Garage: A Toxic Chemical Brew

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your garage might be a hazardous waste site. Dr. Ed Group explains how conventional cleaners, pesticides, and solvents create a toxic environment. Ditch the poisons for simple, effective solutions like coconut oil for cleaning and degreasing. #
NaturalLiving #DIYCleaners #ToxicChemicals #HealthyHome #Garage
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport