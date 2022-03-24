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Remember KAZAKHSTAN? [Russia seized US Bio-Weapons Lab in Kazakhstan]
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106 views • March 24, 2022
Remember KAZAKHSTAN? [Russia seized US Bio-Weapons Lab in Kazakhstan]
____________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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RUSSIA TOOK OVER KAZAKHSTAN IN JANUARY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1YihTxkdxODU/
Did Russia Seize the US Bio-Weapons Lab in Kazakhstan?
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/01/10/did-russia-seize-the-us-bio-weapons-lab-in-kazakhstan/
Kazakhstan denies military laboratory was seized by rioters after Russia claimed a possible pathogen leak occurred at a controversial facility, as the country’s health ministry says more than 160 have been killed during protests in the country
The US-funded laboratory was reported to have fallen into protestors’ hands
However, officials have denied the claims, saying the biological lab is secure
At the secretive bio-lab, the outbreak of potentially deadly diseases is studied
Russian state media highlighted claims that a pathogen had escaped at the lab
There have been over 160 reported deaths since protests broke out last week
The secret bio-laboratory funded by the US defense department – which has links to Russian and Chinese scientists – was also compromised in the disturbances, according to social media claims that it was seized.
Official Russian news agency TASS had highlighted alleged social media reports that it was taken over by ‘unidentified people’ and ‘specialists in chemical protection suits were working near the lab so a leak of dangerous pathogens could have occurred’.
The laboratory’s existence has been controversial and in 2020 the country formally denied that it was being used to make biological weapons.
At the time, the Kazakh government stated: ‘No biological weapons development is underway in Kazakhstan – and no research is conducted against any other states.’
It was built in 2017 and is used for the study of outbreaks of particularly dangerous infections.
Dangerous pathogens are stored here, it is reported.
================
Pentagon Unit A1266 studies bioterrorism agents in Kazakhstan
https://armswatch.com/pentagon-unit-a1266-studies-bioterrorism-agents-in-kazakhstan/
American military scientists from the US Navy Medical Research Center, Silver Spring, Maryland have studied bioterrorism agents in Pentagon biolaboratories in Kazakhstan, scientific papers reveal.
The Pentagon Unit A1266 along with local scientists have collected 40,000 ticks from 13 regions in Kazakhstan and isolated four bio-agents that pose a serious bioterrorism threat: Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus (TBEV), Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus (CCHFV), Rickettsia and Coxiella burnetii (the causative agent of Q fever). These bio-agents have the potential to be engineered for mass aerosol dissemination and used as bioweapons.
ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN - THE ILLUMINATI AND NEW WORLD ORDER CAPITAL CITY [FULL OF MASONIC SYMBOL
____________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
RUSSIA TOOK OVER KAZAKHSTAN IN JANUARY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1YihTxkdxODU/
Did Russia Seize the US Bio-Weapons Lab in Kazakhstan?
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/01/10/did-russia-seize-the-us-bio-weapons-lab-in-kazakhstan/
Kazakhstan denies military laboratory was seized by rioters after Russia claimed a possible pathogen leak occurred at a controversial facility, as the country’s health ministry says more than 160 have been killed during protests in the country
The US-funded laboratory was reported to have fallen into protestors’ hands
However, officials have denied the claims, saying the biological lab is secure
At the secretive bio-lab, the outbreak of potentially deadly diseases is studied
Russian state media highlighted claims that a pathogen had escaped at the lab
There have been over 160 reported deaths since protests broke out last week
The secret bio-laboratory funded by the US defense department – which has links to Russian and Chinese scientists – was also compromised in the disturbances, according to social media claims that it was seized.
Official Russian news agency TASS had highlighted alleged social media reports that it was taken over by ‘unidentified people’ and ‘specialists in chemical protection suits were working near the lab so a leak of dangerous pathogens could have occurred’.
The laboratory’s existence has been controversial and in 2020 the country formally denied that it was being used to make biological weapons.
At the time, the Kazakh government stated: ‘No biological weapons development is underway in Kazakhstan – and no research is conducted against any other states.’
It was built in 2017 and is used for the study of outbreaks of particularly dangerous infections.
Dangerous pathogens are stored here, it is reported.
================
Pentagon Unit A1266 studies bioterrorism agents in Kazakhstan
https://armswatch.com/pentagon-unit-a1266-studies-bioterrorism-agents-in-kazakhstan/
American military scientists from the US Navy Medical Research Center, Silver Spring, Maryland have studied bioterrorism agents in Pentagon biolaboratories in Kazakhstan, scientific papers reveal.
The Pentagon Unit A1266 along with local scientists have collected 40,000 ticks from 13 regions in Kazakhstan and isolated four bio-agents that pose a serious bioterrorism threat: Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus (TBEV), Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Virus (CCHFV), Rickettsia and Coxiella burnetii (the causative agent of Q fever). These bio-agents have the potential to be engineered for mass aerosol dissemination and used as bioweapons.
ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN - THE ILLUMINATI AND NEW WORLD ORDER CAPITAL CITY [FULL OF MASONIC SYMBOL
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