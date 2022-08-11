Flashback April 2014: IMFOWARS Interviews Cliven Bundy

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INFOWARS David Knight Interviews Nevada Rancher Cliven Bundy about the state of siege he suffered from the Bureau of Land Management and the concept of ranchers being needed to grow America's Beef. Also discussed is how that 20 Cowboys rescued 30 Cattle from BLM destruction by simply riding in armed in the holsters, and saving the cattle in a determined yet peaceful manner.