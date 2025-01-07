BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unboxing El Salvador - Our first 4 months
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
80 views • 3 months ago

Join us as we celebrate our very first Christmas in El Salvador—without the snow and cold we were used to in Canada! After three months of living in this beautiful country, we’re embracing the sunshine, delicious food like pupusas, and vibrant holiday traditions. Take a stroll with us through El Cafetalon Park to admire the stunning Christmas lights and decorations. This festive season feels like a dream come true in our new tropical home. And I will take you through our monthly expenses living in El Salvador.

00:00 Introduction

00:48 The People and the Culture

10:55 The Cost of Living

15:17 The Weather and Lifestyle

17:50 The Food

21:33 Safety and Security

24:16 Adjusting the the Language

26:52 Infrastructure and Utilities

30:22 Reflecting on the Journey

Keywords
christmas lightschristmas decorationsexpat lifepupusaslife updatemoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorel salvador lifestylechristmas in el salvadorno snow christmastropical christmasel cafetalon parkfirst christmas abroadcanadian expatsel salvador holidaysfamily christmas traditionswarm weather christmasholiday season abroadsalvadoran culturecanadian family adventure
