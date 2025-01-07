Unboxing El Salvador - Our first 4 months

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we celebrate our very first Christmas in El Salvador—without the snow and cold we were used to in Canada! After three months of living in this beautiful country, we’re embracing the sunshine, delicious food like pupusas, and vibrant holiday traditions. Take a stroll with us through El Cafetalon Park to admire the stunning Christmas lights and decorations. This festive season feels like a dream come true in our new tropical home. And I will take you through our monthly expenses living in El Salvador.
00:00 Introduction
00:48 The People and the Culture
10:55 The Cost of Living
15:17 The Weather and Lifestyle
17:50 The Food
21:33 Safety and Security
24:16 Adjusting the the Language
26:52 Infrastructure and Utilities
30:22 Reflecting on the Journey