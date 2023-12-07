Create New Account
Sen. Mike Lee to FBI Director Wray: "You have a lot of gall sir. This is disgraceful."
Sen. Mike Lee to FBI Director Wray on Section 702 abuses:

"You have a lot of gall sir. This is disgraceful. The Fourth Amendment requires more than that and you know it!"

white housecensorshipdojccpfbi corruptionbiden regime

