05/17/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio: The US Congress should immediately launch an investigation into the personal and financial relationship between Dr. Fauci and Wang Yanyi, the director general of the Wuhan Institute of Virology because Mr. Miles Guo had disclosed that the two had an extraordinary personal relationship. And this relationship has led to the deaths of over 1 million Americans in the COVID-19 pandemic.

05/17/2023 妮可接受Winn Tucson电台节目采访：国会应立即对福奇博士与武汉病毒研究所所长王延轶的个人及财务关系展开调查，因为郭文贵先生曾爆料，这两人的私人关系非同一般。而这种私人关系却导致100多万美国人在新冠疫情中丧生。

