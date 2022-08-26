Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1200, August 26, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥Concentrated strikes on combat positions of units of 25th Airborne Brigade of AFU near Seversk and 101st Territorial Defence Brigade near Yakovlevka in Donetsk People's Republic, have destroyed over 50 nationalists and 9 units of armoured vehicles and motor vehicles.





▫️Due to heavy losses and loss of combat effectiveness, servicemen of units of 53rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU in Novomikhailovka, Donetsk People's Republic, and 93rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU in Dibrovnoye, Kharkov Region, left their positions and withdrew from the battle areas.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️9 AFU command posts near Yakovlevka, Shevchenko, Soledar, Otradnoye in Donetsk People's Republic, Lozovoye in Kherson Region, Dergachi, Chuguev in Kharkov Region, Nikolaev and Partizanskoye in Nikolaev Region, as well as 163 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration have been hit.





▫️5 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots near Soledar, Bokovoye in Donetsk People's Republic, Chervonaya Dolina in Nikolaev Region, Andreevka in Kherson Region, Malinovka in Zaporozhye Region and 1 fuel storage facility Golitsinovo in Nikolaev Region have been destroyed.





▫️1 Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system has also been destroyed near Barvenkovo, Kharkov Region.





💥As part of counter-battery warfare, 3 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near Artemovsk, Kodema and Seversk, 2 platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions in Kodema and Soledar in Donetsk People's Republic, and 2 platoons of Giatsint-B guns near Dobroye and Zelenyi Gai in Nikolaev Region have been suppressed.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Komsomolskoye in Donetsk People's Republic, Bairak, Izyum in Kharkov Region, Bezymyannoye and Stepnoye in Kherson Region.





▫️In addition, 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile near Novaya Kakhovka in Kherson Region, and 6 rockets of HIMARS and Olha multiple-launch rocket systems near Donetsk and Izyum in Kharkov Region, and Novotroitskoye and Berislav in Kherson Region have been intercepted.





📊 In total, 273 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,813 unmanned aerial vehicles, 369 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,392 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 819 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,345 field artillery and mortars, as well as 5,054 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.





⚠️ Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been shelled twice by Ukrainian troops with large-calibre artillery guns in the past 24 hours.





▫️As a result of the shelling, four munitions exploded near oxygen and nitrogen station, and another one in the area of the special building No. 1.





▫️AFU artillery position from which the territory of the nuclear power plant was shelled has been detected to the west of Marganets in Dnepropetrovsk Region.





💥Direct hit of Russian high-precision guided munition destroyed a US-made M777 howitzer at this combat position.