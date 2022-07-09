How to make Keto Chicken Stir Fry (with Vegetables)

If you are a huge Chinese food take-out fan, this stir fry with chicken recipe is for you! It is a favorite in our house. A stir fry is such a well-rounded meal that is super low in carbs and full of fiber. Plus, they are usually packed with veggies that are completely “swappable” for lack of a better word. So if you dislike broccoli, add cauliflower, if you dislike that, add in some green beans instead. Or how about some mushrooms? The veggie choices are totally up to you!

Keto Chicken Stir Fry Ingredients:

Broccoli florets, purple onion, garlic, bell peppers: Low carb veggies that you can swap out if you wish

Chicken breasts: Boneless, skinless breasts are what I use to cut into cubes, but you can use any chicken you have on hand.

Chicken broth, Braggs aminos, brown sugar, sesame oil, Xanthan gum: These ingredients are what make up your stir fry sauce.





Steps for making keto chicken stir fry:

Step 1: Chop the broccoli heads into small florets and rinse them. Follow the instructions in the recipe card at the bottom of this post for how to cook them through. You can also buy a pre-chopped steam bag of broccoli and steam in the microwave if you prefer. Set your broccoli aside.

Step 2: Saute the onion, yellow pepper, red pepper, and garlic cloves in a skillet for about 5 minutes on medium heat or until they are softened then remove from pan.

Step 3: Sear your diced chicken in the same pan until golden brown on all sides. It does not need to be cooked through.

Step 4: Add the sauce ingredients once the chicken is done searing and bring sauce to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5-7 minutes or until the sauce begins to reduce and chicken is cooked all the way through. Follow the instructions at the bottom of the recipe card to add Xantham Gum to thicken the sauce.

Step 5: Add the veggies back to the skillet and cook for 1-2 minutes so that everything gets nice and hot again.

Step 6: Serve over top of steamed cauliflower rice!





==> Just click here to download your FREE copy of 21 yummiest keto recipes









