⁣The Keys to the Universe - ⁣VIBRATION, FREQUENCY, CYMATICS, STRUCTURED WATER

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The Keys to the Universe - VIBRATION, FREQUENCY, CYMATICS, SONOLUMINESCENCE AND STRUCTURED (Alkaline) WATER [A Custom Compilation with lots of edting by Shane St. Pierre] We experience reality through our interpretation of vibrational frequencies. EVERYTHING is vibrating. Vibrations create reality which you could say is "sung" into being. Cymatics give a visible indication of what frequencies do to physical matter. It is worth looking into solfeggio frequencies. For example geneticists use 528hz to heal damaged DNA. The old hymns used to be sung at the solfeggio frequencies where people would heal themselves through song. The churches put paid to that. ---------------- Sources Used: Veda Austin https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh5yZuQu5ytzKg0DdqZBrMQ/videos Introducing the idea of intelligent water https://youtu.be/MgAcY_vCd5I Structures of water https://youtu.be/ayX1WmTmy4g What is Structured Water? https://youtu.be/OaLEP_PmJa8 DR. TOM COWAN ON WHY CELLS DEPEND ON STRUCTURED WATER FOR FORM & FUNCTION https://youtu.be/Dr4RN2D2Iy0 VIBRATIONS, FREQUENCY, CYMATICS, SACRED GEOMETRY AND WORD MAGIC https://www.bitchute.com/video/WuxfUaxNqeDP/ MUSIC IS FREQUENCY PROGRAMING.... https://www.bitchute.com/video/xrGiltckgjlJ/ Violent Bass Flex https://youtu.be/8Wgo41fU_OI effect of pulling a magnet for copper tube https://youtu.be/ti6zfzt0Qk8 Pao Chang's book Word Magic: Resonance Experiment! (Full Version - With Tones) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yaqUI4b974 CYMATICS: Science Vs. Music - Nigel Stanford https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3oItpVa9fs Natural Frequency Forced Vibration Standing Wave Patterns Fundamental Frequency and Harmonics https://www.physicsclassroom.com/class/sound/Lesson-4/Natural-