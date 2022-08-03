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⁣The Keys to the Universe - ⁣VIBRATION, FREQUENCY, CYMATICS, STRUCTURED WATER
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⁣The Keys to the Universe - ⁣VIBRATION, FREQUENCY, CYMATICS, SONOLUMINESCENCE ⁣AND STRUCTURED (Alkaline) WATER    [A Custom Compilation with lots of edting by Shane St. Pierre]    We experience reality through our interpretation of vibrational frequencies. EVERYTHING is vibrating.  Vibrations create reality which you could say is "sung" into being.  Cymatics give a visible indication of what frequencies do to physical matter.  It is worth looking into solfeggio frequencies. For example geneticists use 528hz to heal damaged DNA. The old hymns used to be sung at the solfeggio frequencies where people would heal themselves through song. The churches put paid to that.    ----------------  Sources Used:  Veda Austin  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh5yZuQu5ytzKg0DdqZBrMQ/videos    Introducing the idea of intelligent water  https://youtu.be/MgAcY_vCd5I    Structures of water  https://youtu.be/ayX1WmTmy4g    What is Structured Water?  https://youtu.be/OaLEP_PmJa8    DR. TOM COWAN ON WHY CELLS DEPEND ON STRUCTURED WATER FOR FORM & FUNCTION  https://youtu.be/Dr4RN2D2Iy0    VIBRATIONS, FREQUENCY, CYMATICS, SACRED GEOMETRY AND WORD MAGIC  https://www.bitchute.com/video/WuxfUaxNqeDP/    MUSIC IS FREQUENCY PROGRAMING....  https://www.bitchute.com/video/xrGiltckgjlJ/    Violent Bass Flex https://youtu.be/8Wgo41fU_OI  effect of pulling a magnet for copper tube  https://youtu.be/ti6zfzt0Qk8    Pao Chang's book Word Magic:  Resonance Experiment! (Full Version - With Tones) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yaqUI4b974    CYMATICS: Science Vs. Music - Nigel Stanford  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3oItpVa9fs    Natural Frequency  Forced Vibration  Standing Wave Patterns  Fundamental Frequency and Harmonics  https://www.physicsclassroom.com/class/sound/Lesson-4/Natural-

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