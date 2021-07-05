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Delta Variant Expands Indefinite Lockdown (2021-7-5)
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200 views • July 05, 2021
The World Health Organization, the Canadian government and the Vaccine Industrial Complex spearheaded by Dr. Fauci, the bumbling instigator of gain of function research. Who is now hiding from the press. Are introducing even more draconian consequences in order to vaccinate the masses as covid cases continue to dry up. The Delta Variant is being used to deploy Covid tracking teams in order to continue the lockdowns that threaten the tenuous grasp of the New World Order Agenda.
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