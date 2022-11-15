Quo Vadis





Nov 14, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Messages on Conversion and Chastisements.





For the first time in decades, since the apparitions of the Blessed Mother in Garabandal, Spain from 1961 to 1965, a statue of hers in that village shed tears recently.





Many have seen this to be significant, since it was there that the Blessed Mother had appeared over 2,000 times to four girls to reveal to the world events in the “end of times”, namely the Warning, the Great Miracle and the Chastisement.





The apparitions in Garabandal, that Saint Padre Pio had once affirmed as authentic, were followed by other supernatural events in various parts of the world, including the current apparitions in Mejuhgoria in the former Yugoslavia since 1981.





More apparitions, not only of the Blessed Mother but also by Our Lord Jesus Christ, Saint Michael the Archangel, and other saints, have been reported.





The theme that could be said of the messages in all these supernatural interventions is: conversion to ease unprecedented chastisements.





The mission: to save as many souls as possible from everlasting hell.





The most recent messages indicate proximity of the most dire prophesies, the Blessed Mother’s tone being like that of a loving parent urging her faithful children to take care and brace for what’s coming.





Observe this in her message to mystic Valeria Copponi on Nov. 9, 2022:





“My daughter, I love you so much, especially you who invoke me for all your brothers and sisters.





I do not want to weep any more; as you know, the times are approaching at great speed, and only praise and thanksgiving will reach my Son on the part of your brothers and sisters, since they will feel in the depths of their hearts that they can only trust and rely on God.





“Your world is yielding to the evil one; my children have sold themselves to him and it will be almost impossible for them to shake him off.





“I feel joy solely due to my children who pray, who offer prayers and sacrifices for all my children who have turned away from their Father.





“You know full well that your earthly days are coming to an end, and yet no one is thinking of saving one’s soul.





I thank you, my children, because many of you offer prayers and sacrifices precisely for these children of mine who have made pacts with the Devil.





“I love you, my children; you who do not forget to worship God and who console Jesus when He receives only insults and blasphemous words.





I love you, my beloved children; continue to pray and offer sacrifices for these children of mine who are far from their Creator.





“I am with you: I bless you often during the day, especially in moments of temptation.





The times are coming to an end, and to each according to their merit, your God will give the reward or eternal punishment.





Always be obedient. Your Blessed Mother.”





And then on Nov. 10, 2022, Our Blessed Mother again warned of “long years of trials”, not just one fell swoop of apocalyptic event, as she told Pedro Regis:





“Dear children, I am your Mother and I will pray to my Jesus for you.





My Lord will set His People free.





Courage! There is no victory without the Cross.





Love the truth and you will be great in faith.





Do not live mired in sin.





Repent and turn to the one who is your only Way, Truth, and Life.





“Mankind is heading towards the spiritual abyss.





Take care! You are the Lord’s, and you must follow and serve Him alone.





“You will yet have long years of hard trials ahead of you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you along the path of holiness.





The day will come when the defenders of truth will drink the bitter cup of abandonment, but do not retreat.





Whoever is with the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat. This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bqaZOnnOzw



