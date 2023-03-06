Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Remembering Boston Massacre Day: Benjamin Church Edition
14 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published a day ago |

Commemorating the 250th Anniversary of Dr. Benjamin Church’s Massacre Day Oration in 1773. A leader with the Sons of Liberty - and the first Surgeon General - he urged the people to respond to the bloodshed of 1770 with “manly rage; against the foul oppression, of quartering troops, in populous cities, in times of peace.” He focused heavily on the principle of delegated and reserved powers. But this story of a one-time hero ends with a massive twist most are never taught today.


Path to Liberty: March 6, 2023 

JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/

Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/

Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionhistorylibertarian10th amendmentamerican revolutionsons of libertydecentralizejohn hancockjoseph warrenbenjamin church

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket