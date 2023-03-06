Remembering Boston Massacre Day: Benjamin Church Edition

Commemorating the 250th Anniversary of Dr. Benjamin Church’s Massacre Day Oration in 1773. A leader with the Sons of Liberty - and the first Surgeon General - he urged the people to respond to the bloodshed of 1770 with “manly rage; against the foul oppression, of quartering troops, in populous cities, in times of peace.” He focused heavily on the principle of delegated and reserved powers. But this story of a one-time hero ends with a massive twist most are never taught today.





