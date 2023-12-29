Create New Account
Ep. 58: The Wolf Of Wall Street
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

How did a not very bright thug like Nancy Pelosi get rich in the stock market?

Because the system is rigged.

Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street, explains.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 December 2023

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-wolf-of-wall-street/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1740862759477162304

