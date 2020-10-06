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"Conspiracized" - The Movie
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114 views • October 06, 2020
Written and directed by Chad Schultz [2003]
Starring: Danny Beissel, Bob Weick, Denise Dickens, Steven Barry Prince, Evan MacAdams, Pat Beissel, Mary Sarno, Dave Kain, Kent Darden, Gina Martino, Jerad Lawrence, Rachel Kelly, Mike Reeder, Big J, Arvil Prewitt III, Tracy Lucca, E. Ivan Rios, Abigail McHugh, Maude Fisher, Michael Laudicina, Vince Riviezzo, Bill Diebold, Ed Zelaskey, Jefferey Wilkerson, Brett Schultz, John Marley, Jeb Woody, Mark Wilchacky, Catherine Schultz
Music by: Danny Beissel, Mike Donato, Junkstar Rocky, Evan MacAdams, Monolyth
From Writer / Director / Editor Chad Schultz (son of Philadelphia Flyer Dave "The Hammer" Schultz) comes the definitive PropagandaPOP movie - a comically bizarre satire on American cultism that combines stunning visuals with music-driven storytelling, to create an epic conspiracy of mind-bending fun.
Facing rebellion, a powerful corporation struggles to preserve automation - control over the minds of all citizens. Standing in their way is a cult of guitar worshipping runaways - led by a rebel propagandist. With revolution lingering, they devise a bold plot to leave all eyes.......CONSPIRACIZED
Starring: Danny Beissel, Bob Weick, Denise Dickens, Steven Barry Prince, Evan MacAdams, Pat Beissel, Mary Sarno, Dave Kain, Kent Darden, Gina Martino, Jerad Lawrence, Rachel Kelly, Mike Reeder, Big J, Arvil Prewitt III, Tracy Lucca, E. Ivan Rios, Abigail McHugh, Maude Fisher, Michael Laudicina, Vince Riviezzo, Bill Diebold, Ed Zelaskey, Jefferey Wilkerson, Brett Schultz, John Marley, Jeb Woody, Mark Wilchacky, Catherine Schultz
Music by: Danny Beissel, Mike Donato, Junkstar Rocky, Evan MacAdams, Monolyth
From Writer / Director / Editor Chad Schultz (son of Philadelphia Flyer Dave "The Hammer" Schultz) comes the definitive PropagandaPOP movie - a comically bizarre satire on American cultism that combines stunning visuals with music-driven storytelling, to create an epic conspiracy of mind-bending fun.
Facing rebellion, a powerful corporation struggles to preserve automation - control over the minds of all citizens. Standing in their way is a cult of guitar worshipping runaways - led by a rebel propagandist. With revolution lingering, they devise a bold plot to leave all eyes.......CONSPIRACIZED
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