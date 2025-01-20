Russian soldier, drone operator managed to swerve the drone at the last moment, as man grabs child from backseat of vehicle.

Description found, said the following:

A Ukrainian Armed Forces officer used his own child as cover at the front lines in the Donetsk direction. The Russian soldier managed to swerve the drone at the last moment.

Our calculation detected the movement of an SUV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command staff in the Donetsk direction. A decision was made within the group to eliminate…. Two people jumped out of the car. The driver ran away from the car and fell nearby, and the officer got out with a child in his arms and turned to face the drone. The operator managed to turn away at the last moment