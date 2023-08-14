Understanding the Ohio Anti-Parent/Anti-Woman Amendment

Visit rtlaohio.org for details - November 7, 2023 Ohioans will decide on whether to enshrine child slaughter and sex mutilation into their Constitution. Voters must be knowledgeable on this dangerous and misleading amendment and say NO on November 7 to protect life, women and families!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.