Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Understanding the Ohio Anti-Parent/Anti-Woman Amendment
Lizzy1776
Visit rtlaohio.org for details - November 7, 2023 Ohioans will decide on whether to enshrine child slaughter and sex mutilation into their Constitution.  Voters must be knowledgeable on this dangerous and misleading amendment and say NO on November 7 to protect life, women and families!

Keywords
amendmentpro-lifeprebornunbornohio constitutionhealth and safetyreproductive freedom

