Yeshua, Jesus the Messiah redeems everyone from their iniquity
Jesus Christ gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify for Himself a people for His own possession, zealous for good works.
Published on the website; www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com on November 8, 2022, by ocgng
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.