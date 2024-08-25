Prayer Language, Praying in Tongues, How satan stops Christians from receiving the prayer language

Praying in Tongues. satan has had a very successful campaign in preventing Christians from getting the Gift of Tongues. There are so many lies and misunderstanding in the church about this gift. In short, satan allows the Church to talk about it, study it, debate about it, have nice doctrinal discussions about it, as long as they just NEVER get it. What good is a soldier that knows all about guns, but doesn't have one. Not using this Gift has crippled the Church, preventing many believers from maturing on to the Higher Gifts. If you're a Christian who doesn't have the Prayer Language yet, Get IT! Stop making excuses of why you don't need it, or how you failed to get it before. JUST GET IT! and if you already have the gift? Use It, Stir It Up, It doesn't do any good if it lies dormant.

