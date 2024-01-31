The Drone Finishes Off Armored Vehicles of the UAF with Special Incendiary Ammunition

The drone finishes off armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with special ammunition
Soldiers of the 9th Brigade use drones equipped with a munition-dropping device to search for enemy armored vehicles.
According to @RVvoenkor, fighters use incendiary ammunition for this task.
