Why Deep Healing Creates Lasting Life Changes, an interview with Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin

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After spending over $200,000 on therapies and self-development, Glenn Martin discovered a powerful truth: real healing isn't about quick breakthroughs—it's about lasting change. The biggest transformations come from deep inner work, continued integration, and having the right tools to create meaningful, lifelong growth.
#HealingJourney #PersonalGrowth #TraumaRecovery #EmotionalHealing #SelfDiscovery #MentalWellness #Transformation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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