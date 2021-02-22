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ACDC Drummer Chris Slade Feeling a Burst of Energy – World Caffe - #BendingReality
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68 views • February 22, 2021
Michael Stephens' Bending Reality TV - https://BendingReality.IS
AC/DC Drummer talking to #BendingReality producer about feeling the energy after an energetic awareness exercise with Michael Stephens in Santa Monica.
Special Thank YOU to World Cafe
About Bending Reality TV™
Bending Reality™ TV follows Business Developer, Activist, Author, Intuitive Consultant™, Historian and Name Reader™ Michael Stephens as he changes lives, reveals truth and explores the world. You can learn more about Bending Reality™ and the work of Michael Stephens at: http://www.BendingReality.is
AC/DC Drummer talking to #BendingReality producer about feeling the energy after an energetic awareness exercise with Michael Stephens in Santa Monica.
Special Thank YOU to World Cafe
About Bending Reality TV™
Bending Reality™ TV follows Business Developer, Activist, Author, Intuitive Consultant™, Historian and Name Reader™ Michael Stephens as he changes lives, reveals truth and explores the world. You can learn more about Bending Reality™ and the work of Michael Stephens at: http://www.BendingReality.is
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