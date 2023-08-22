Create New Account
US Gov Spends Millions For New Covid Lockdowns After Naming Variant After Demon Goddess of Chaos
High Hopes
Cross Talk News


August 22, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall, Matthew Skow, and America+, detail the millions being spent by the U.S. government to stockpile covid pandemic supplies, as variants named about a demon goddess and male genitalia are being used to con the public into more DNA altering bioweapons shots.


newsus governmentspendingjabshotinoculationinjectionedward szalllockdownscovidvariantvariantscross talkmatthew skowmillions of dollarsamerica plusstockpile pandemic suppliesdemon goddessmale genitaliacon the publicdna altering bioweapons

