US Gov Spends Millions For New Covid Lockdowns After Naming Variant After Demon Goddess of Chaos

Cross Talk News
August 22, 2023
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall, Matthew Skow, and America+, detail the millions being spent by the U.S. government to stockpile covid pandemic supplies, as variants named about a demon goddess and male genitalia are being used to con the public into more DNA altering bioweapons shots.
Protect Your Wealth, Buy GOLD and Get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link:
https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews
50% Off TODAY! MINI CHAIN SAW: http://tacrightspn.com/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3a7lmj-us-gov-spends-millions-for-new-covid-lockdowns-after-naming-variant-after-d.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.