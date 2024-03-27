Brazil Fully Vaccinated Chef Found Dead In His Home 💉(March 2024)

Covid BC
March 27, 2024
March 23, 2024: Chef Rivandro França is found dead at home in Paulista, Greater Recife 💉#DiedSuddenly
“I never imagined I'd one day get this emotional getting a shot!!
“Cook was 45 years old, was a restaurant owner, radio and TV presenter. He left his wife and two children.”
https://g1.globo.com/google/amp/pe/pernambuco/noticia/2024/03/23/chef-de-cozinha-rivandro-franca-e-encontrado-morto-em-casa-em-paulista-no-grande-recife.ghtml
CovidBC.me
VaxGenocide.com
GenocideBlog.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/u4rPAGm6FWMv/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.