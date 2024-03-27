Create New Account
Brazil Fully Vaccinated Chef Found Dead In His Home 💉(March 2024)
Published Yesterday

Covid BC


March 27, 2024


March 23, 2024: Chef Rivandro França is found dead at home in Paulista, Greater Recife 💉#DiedSuddenly


“I never imagined I'd one day get this emotional getting a shot!!


“Cook was 45 years old, was a restaurant owner, radio and TV presenter. He left his wife and two children.”


https://g1.globo.com/google/amp/pe/pernambuco/noticia/2024/03/23/chef-de-cozinha-rivandro-franca-e-encontrado-morto-em-casa-em-paulista-no-grande-recife.ghtml


CovidBC.me

VaxGenocide.com

GenocideBlog.com


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/u4rPAGm6FWMv/

vaccine injuriesdeadbrazilhomecookcheffully vaccinateddied suddenlycovid bcrivandro francopaulista

