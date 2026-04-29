Donald Trump Talks About Explosives Bringing Down World Trade Center Towers--9/11/2001

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The Alex Jones Show commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with special flashback footage of former President Donald Trump giving his thoughts in the immediate aftermath of the attacks theorizing bombs may have been used to bring down the towers, coupled with archive video of Alex Jones predicting the terror attack--09-11-2024.