【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 The Maryland House of Delegates Matt Morgan @MattMorgan29A and Kathy Szeliga: Congressman Eric Swalwell has made decisions that hurt an entire American country. So we have to vet these candidates. The CCP sent a drone to a class B non-fly zone, to harass the NFSC member’s protest against the CCP spy Shan Weijian and his daughter in University Maryland. It is against the first Amendment. We'll end up having probably an amendment on several bills this year dealing with transparency and where some of these universities' money are actually coming from.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 马里兰众议院众议员马特·摩根和凯西·施利加： 众议员埃里克·斯瓦尔威尔做出伤害整个美国的决策。 所以人们必须审查这些候选人。中共派无人机在马里兰大学B级禁飞区，骚扰抗议中共间谍单伟健及其女儿的新中国联邦人，这违背了第一修正案的精神。我们可能将在今年修正几项有关大学资金来源透明度的法案。





