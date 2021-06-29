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Mother Cries For Help For Vaccine-Injured Daughter At News Conference
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431 views • June 29, 2021
Families from across the United States of America shared their horrible and heart-breaking experiences with adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines with Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and the world. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson held the news conference on 06/28/21
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https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60db528ccc1fad336bb9f0ac
Download and share the truth!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60db528ccc1fad336bb9f0ac
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