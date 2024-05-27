ENMITY BETWEEN US | 5-27-2024

Show #2160





Show Notes:





In God we still trust https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uUwpnLlmrE&t=28s

Lifewise https://www.cleveland.com/news/2024/05/ohio-public-schools-are-releasing-kids-for-religious-instruction-during-the-school-day-soon-they-could-be-required-to-do-it.html

Psalm 78: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+78&version=KJV

Nami Wolfe Reproduction https://banned.video/watch?id=6642900935f4a02d07f5aff7

Ron Johnson: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2023/08/11/sen_ron_johnson_covid_was_preplanned_by_an_elite_group_of_people_planned_for_our_loss_of_freedom.html

How real is democracy https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/05/no_author/if-you-cant-even-elect-a-candidate-wholl-end-a-genocide-how-real-is-your-democracy/









Prayer of resistance: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/prayer-of-resistance-who-pandemic-treaty-may-27-june-1-2024/

Websters - Militant: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/militant

Genesis 3 : https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=gen+3%5C&version=KJV





Think Twice Before You Cut Off Your Dog's Balls: https://www.huffpost.com/entry/think-twice-before-you-cu_b_8002116





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





