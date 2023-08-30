BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Heart of Trump
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
50 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • August 30, 2023

Many wonder what is really in the heart of this man who wants to be America's president again.   We therefore show some accumulated background discoveries that let us peer into what seems to be the true heart behind Donald Trump's outward media-presented persona.


As we see more and more research that unearths the hidden agenda of a most chilling tyrannical depopulation program, we find many unexpected ties to the white hats that they want us to adore and follow as our heros.

But a growing number of us, especially here in America who had been affected most heavily with the Donald Rumsfeld co-opted drug Remdesivir, would like to see some actual justice met upon any and all of those who had any parts that they may have played in not only the recent orchestrated deaths of our family members and friends, but also in the mind manipulations that they've done to many of our other yet remaining loved ones, of whom, many still resent those ousted ones of us in such families who had only lovingly stood against this murderous regime trying to warn and protect them.

We reserve proper judgement on these corrupt elitist people to YHWH according to His righteousness, and not just for the above two mentioned offenses against our families, but also for the destroyed hope that they had caused us over time in intentionally removing the majority of our families' hearts and minds from the real truth of a most loving God who, had we stayed true to Him, could have kept this murderous cabal from ever even reaching our nation's doorstep. 

But perhaps we are seeing a real awakening of people who are rubbing their eyes to the fact that all of man's law documents and politics have always been purposed to be nothing more than a white-washed slippery slope leading straight down into what we can now more clearly see as a one way tumble into man's ultimate death and destruction.  It was a long term plan to slowly draw us away from that wholesome Bible that this nation once used as a literal law book--a book that once taught us how to love one another, how not to hurt one another, and how to keep tyranny out of our land.

Have we seen enough of what their political death machine is really all about to perhaps now take a little more time away from their many flavors of controlled, humanist-focusing talking heads to then perhaps give a better listen to us annoying preachers who've been tirelessly trying to warn all of you that these things were coming?  ...and for decades?

We've been endlessly annoying like this because we love you.  Please then, look with more trust to the hearts who have no selfish motives behind their smiles.   ....like our Savior's heart!   ... where His is a most perfect loving heart, and He has never failed us on any campaign promises either 😊!

No king but King Yeshua!

Comments welcome:

Blessings to those who genuinely want a LOVING King over us in this war,
-dwaine
____________
This video's info and more is available on hard copy DVDs.  Simply email us with your mailing address and which disc/topic you are interested in. There's no cost to you. Its our way of working around today's satanic big tech beast system.


Keywords
off the gridcome out of herbiblical governancebe ye separate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy