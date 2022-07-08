Assault Outside of Abortion Clinic Sparks Homicide Investigation Into 5 Aborted Babies

Stew Peters Show.





Christopher Key constantly finds himself at the epicenter of conflict in America.





After Key confronted murderous nurses at an abortion clinic, and suffered an assault on camera, God has brought about an investigation that could prevent more babies from getting KILLED.





Pray for Christopher's recovery, and may the Kingdom of Christ continue to win!





Watch this new episode NOW at StewPeters.com!





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Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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