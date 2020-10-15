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YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS - TAKE A DEEP BREATH, IT'S ABOUT YOUR LIFE
The Prisoner
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244 views • October 15, 2020
“We’re run by the Pentagon, we’re run by Madison Avenue, we’re run by television, and as long as we accept those things and don’t revolt we’ll have to go along with the stream to the eventual avalanche.... As long as we go out and buy stuff, we’re at their mercy… We all live in a little Village. Your Village may be different from other people’s Villages, but we are all prisoners.”— Patrick McGoohan

The 2020 Election Bamboozle: We Are All Victims of the Deep State’s Con Game:
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_2020_election_bamboozle_we_are_all_victims_of_the_deep_states_con_game

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoceQgSQoUE
Everything Inside Me
Keywords
deep stateelection 2020illusionthe matrixsurveillance statenumber 6patrick mcgoohanthe prisonerthe villagecon game
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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