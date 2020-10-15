YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS - TAKE A DEEP BREATH, IT'S ABOUT YOUR LIFE

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The 2020 Election Bamboozle: We Are All Victims of the Deep State’s Con Game:
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_2020_election_bamboozle_we_are_all_victims_of_the_deep_states_con_game
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoceQgSQoUE
Everything Inside Me