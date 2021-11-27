Dr. Kevin Stillwagon: How the COVID Shot Destroys the Immune System

Taken from the Nov 20, 2021 "Community COVID-19 Conference: A Day with the Experts". Dr. Stillwagon does a great job of explaining why people should avoid the COVID shot at all costs. Florida Coalition For Health Awareness (FCHA) presented many other industry-leading medical, scientific, and legal experts including: Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Larry Palevsky, Dr. Joseph Fitzgerald, Jeff Childers, and Robyn Openshaw.





Full six hour conference can be viewed here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/a-day-with-the-experts-community-covid-19-conference



