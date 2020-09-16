ATKOG Advancing The Kingdom Of God part 3, God's creative Order and The Curse and the Glory of the Garden

Why do some Christians fight God's creative order so intensely? Yet at the same time still proclaim to be sold out to Christ, and His word. How can one die to self but object to what is not comfortable to their flesh which originated with God? God did what He did, according to His will, and not our own, and He said "It is good." Also for some of you "disgruntled Christians, witches, warlocks, and Jezebels and Ahabs, especially within the church, this may well be your wake-up call. You, may soon become a target. :)