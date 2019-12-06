© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Anbaric - Sisu - Finnish Hard Rock From Sweden
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • December 06, 2019
Sisu is a word in Finnish that means struggle, stubborn stamina, anger, never giving up, "Fighting spirit embrace". Sisu is sometimes said to be typical of Finnish people. The word "Sisu" received international circulation during the Finnish Winter War (30 November 1939 to 13 March 1940) when Finland fought against the Soviet Union. Make sure to check out the new single "SISU" from the the forthcoming album "Anbaric" it will be availble on all streaming platforms on the 1th of Ocktober !......
Artist : Anbaric
Title: SISU
written by: Kimmo Komulainen and Kim Andrei
taken from the album "Anbaric"
Label: Thunderstruck Productions
contact: [email protected]
https://www.anbaric.se/butik/
Artist : Anbaric
Title: SISU
written by: Kimmo Komulainen and Kim Andrei
taken from the album "Anbaric"
Label: Thunderstruck Productions
contact: [email protected]
https://www.anbaric.se/butik/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.