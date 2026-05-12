Date: May 12, 2026. Lesson 92-2026. Title: The Addict’s Cry: I Will Seek It Yet Again

Proverbs 23:35 brings Solomon’s warning to its sobering conclusion, revealing the tragic cycle of addiction—a man beaten, broken, and yet returning again to the very source of his pain. Though a moment of awareness surfaces—“When shall I awake?”—it is quickly overtaken by the enslaved will: “I will seek it yet again.” In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the nature of spiritual insensibility, the bondage of repeated choices, and why only the redeeming power of Christ can break the cycle and restore a soul trapped in destructive desire.

Lesson 92-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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