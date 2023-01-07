5G Kill Grid Spreading Across the Globe

How the past 25 years of extensive research on RFR continue
to cause public health harm Infowar's Alex Jones discusses 5G and what it does
to people's health, especially the heart. Popularity: 189,630 views Nov 10,
2022. People that live close to it will have physical consequences. There are
studies that go back years 5 years that proof medical problems. Life expectancy
goes down. He calls it killgrid. He addresses what happened to other countries.
Mirrored
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.