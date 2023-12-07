Create New Account
Creating a FOOD FOREST through our Farm Garden
This is the first in our series of our transformation of our garden area into a food forest. come along with us as we go from the garden and beyond to our pond with a food forest walk. we will be talking about companion planting and the layers of the food forest.

healthhome gardencompanion plantingfood forestmedicinalstransforming garden to forest

