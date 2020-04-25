© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bro Dave Ch. #5 Hearing From God – Apocalyptic Movie Commentary
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • April 25, 2020
Did you know that anybody can hear from God? With all the twists and turns that will be used to deceive people in the last days, what we need to learn most is how to LISTEN to what God is saying, and how to distinguish his voice from our own delusions. This video will introduce to you to some practical steps towards hearing from God. Read more on this topic here http://goo.gl/GupasE Please watch chapter 5 of Survivors if you haven't already (https://youtu.be/kWeTXfpCEFA)
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music info: "Trust In My Love" by Our Music Box http://www.ourmusicbox.com https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... #EndTimeSurvivors #HearingFromGod #Survivorsnovel #BrotherDave
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music info: "Trust In My Love" by Our Music Box http://www.ourmusicbox.com https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... #EndTimeSurvivors #HearingFromGod #Survivorsnovel #BrotherDave
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.