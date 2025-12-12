Ingredients of Mass Destruction - Chemistry Inc. Marries Supermarket Inc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For decades we have been told that the chemicals in our food are safe, yet the same additives banned across Europe and other nations are still quietly fed to the American public. This hour lays out how regulatory capture, corporate interests and engineered ignorance have shaped the modern diet into a system of chemical control. We cover the GRAS loophole, ingredients that were removed overseas but kept here, the rise of synthetic dyes and preservatives, the addiction engineering behind processed food and the long term plan to weaken spiritual beings by trapping them in hyper materialism. Nothing in this pattern is accidental. As always, the full archives and all uncensored material are available at Crrow777Radio.com.
