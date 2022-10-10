Myocarditis in Children Post-Vaccination – A Video to Share with Every Parent

A heart-breaking video released last week by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation shines a light on the growing number of children diagnosed with myocarditis after taking Covid injections.

The video begins with Pfizer’s television advertisement in late 2021 to manipulate and recruit children for its clinical trials. In the advert, the company’s message is that any child who volunteers for the trial for Pfizer’s novel “vaccine” will become a hero. “Bravery,” “helping others,” and “courage” are the qualities describing kids who sign up for Pfizer’s clinical trial.

Following Pfizer’s hero advert is an advertisement released by a New York City hospital recruiting children to its intensive care ward who may have myocarditis. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, is a proven side-effect of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Seeing the two advertising campaigns one after the other is startling and every parent should watch both in succession before deciding whether to inject their children. Better still, every vaccination centre and every doctor’s surgery should be screening these adverts, one after the other, in the waiting rooms.

Source: https://expose-news.com/2022/10/10/myocarditis-in-children-post-vaccination-video/

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger

BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz

ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203

LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5

DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA





