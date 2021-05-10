GOP Needs Trump - O'Toole Floundering

Trump still a GOP titan: 'A restoration is coming'Former President Donald Trump is behaving like he never left office.Out of power for more than a week, Mr. Trump has created an “Office of the Former President,” staffed with former White House aides to “advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his administration.He is handing out political endorsements. He has backed Kelli Ward for a second term as chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party (she won) and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor of Arkansas in 2022. Still cut off from social media, Mr. Trump released the statement endorsing Mrs. Sanders through his new political action committee, Save America.California to Release Tens of Thousands More Violent Offenders EarlyCalifornia will grant early release to tens of thousands more violent, repeat felons over the next few years. California's governor issued an emergency declaration on Saturday to shorten their sentences."With little notice, California on Saturday is increasing early release credits for 76,000 inmates, including violent and repeat felons, as it further trims the population of what once was the nation’s largest state correctional system," Fox News reports.76,000 California inmates to be eligible for earlier releaseAmong those eligible for credits that shorten sentences are 63,000 convicted of violent crimes, according to projections.With little notice, California on Saturday is increasing early release credits for 76,000 inmates, including violent and repeat felons, as it further trims the population of what once was the nation’s largest state correctional system.More than 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes will be eligible for good behavior credits that shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the one-fifth that had been in place since 2017.O'Toole says he's in 'listening mode' on idea of mandatory voting in CanadaConservative Leader Erin O’Toole says he’s simply in “listening mode” on the idea of making voting mandatory in Canada after recently raising it before a virtual crowd.The remarks came when O’Toole was asked about proportional representation during an event hosted by the Delta Chamber of Commerce in British Columbia earlier this month.O'Toole talks of broadening support, says 'I didn't hide who I was' while running for leaderErin O'Toole assured Conservative supporters that he never hid who he was in his bid to secure the party leadership, telling a high-profile conference on Saturday that the "true blue" campaign he ran to secure the party helm does reflect his true colours.O'Toole fielded questions about his authenticity during an evening question-and-answer session that closed out a conference hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network, formerly the Manning Centre.He's being branded as "Liberal-lite" in some quarters, the same descriptor O'Toole once levelled at former rival and ex-parliamentarian Peter MacKay during last year's leadership race.The ‘Carbon Emissions’ Deception: No, Carbon Dioxide Is Not a PollutantFalsehoods always go down more smoothly when mixed with truths. And they’re probably the most credible when told by people who don’t know they’re false—the sincerity factor, you know.Well, the lead paragraph of a recent New York Times article is a model of just that:“The Trump administration on [June 19] replaced former President Barack Obama’s effort to reduce planet-warming pollution from coal plants with a new rule that would keep plants open longer and undercut progress on reducing carbon emissions.”