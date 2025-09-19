InfoWars - UN Agency, The International Maritime Organization, Approves First Ever GLOBAL DIRECT TAX On The World with Alex Newman - 9-18-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Globalist Sneak Attack To Destroy American Sovereignty Discovered!!!
Sep 18, 2025
UN Agency- The International Maritime Organization- Approves First Ever GLOBAL DIRECT TAX On The World In BOMBSHELL Development!
PLUS, "UN's World Supreme Court Just Ruled That Every Government In The World Has A Legal Obligation To Combat Climate Change... They're Laying The Ground Work To Prosecute People, Like Donald Trump, Who Won't Go Along With This Fraud!"
Award-Winning International Journalist & Liberty Sentinel Media CEO, Alex Newman, Joins Alex Jones In-Studio To Break Critical Intel On America’s Response To Charlie Kirk’s Assassination & MORE!
THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!