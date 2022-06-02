ABOVE THE LAW? WHAT CLINTON LAWYER VERDICT SAYS ABOUT POLITICIZATION OF JUSTICE

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
The verdict in the Sussman case may seem like just another example of Hillary Clinton "getting away with it." And it is. But there is far more to be concerned about in the case. Also today: Supremes smack down Texas social media law and UK Guardian slams Russia sanctions as counterproductive.