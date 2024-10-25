The Future of Port Huron - Julian Ruck

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

"I shouldn't have to be at counsel meetings holding James Freed accountable." Julian Ruck, local activist and founder of the urban gardening movement, is back from his travels to campaign for new leadership in the Port Huron City Council. He talked to Eileen about City Manager James Freed, his endorsements for City Council and his new project: Matchstick City Workers Co-op. You can reach Julian on Facebook.

