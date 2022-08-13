SHOCK ATF inspector THREATENS gun buyers, calls them 'NUTS'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Aug 12, 2022 David Nagel originally recorded video of an ATF inspector taking pictures of his company’s documents to show others what struggles his business was facing. But what Nagel — the owner of Black Metal Firearms LCC — caught on camera has now gone viral. He details to Glenn the threats made by that ATF inspector against his regular customers, the insults she hurled towards all gun owners, and the uphill battle he now faces to restore licensing...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VaorrVqPyio