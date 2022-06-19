West misleading people with info about Russia - surrendered American fighters to RT

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RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! Destroy Deep State censorship!"Two American nationals have told RT that they surrendered to Russian forces after being abandoned by their Ukrainian commanders. The pair told veterans like them to “think twice” before making the trip to Ukraine."
Details: https://on.rt.com/by1o