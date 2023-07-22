Create New Account
Urgent Warning For Christians
The time has come for Christians to repent from following the ways of the world regarding honeymoons and staying in hotels. With the kind of sexuality we have today, it has come to our attention to warn newly weds against consumating their marriage in public toilets (literally). This also requires all ministers to stop staying in hotels when they go to preach outside their home city. We also warn Christian couples against watching porn in their bedroom because this bring demons into the marriage to harass them. 2 Chronicles 7:14.

