Urgent Warning For Christians

The time has come for Christians to repent from following the ways of the world regarding honeymoons and staying in hotels. With the kind of sexuality we have today, it has come to our attention to warn newly weds against consumating their marriage in public toilets (literally). This also requires all ministers to stop staying in hotels when they go to preach outside their home city. We also warn Christian couples against watching porn in their bedroom because this bring demons into the marriage to harass them. 2 Chronicles 7:14.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.