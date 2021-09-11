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SN-8, Yahweh is Satan Exposed! f/Walter Vieth
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222 views • September 11, 2021
How much more evidence do we need to see we have been massively deceived by Satans SEED children who wrote our Old Testament Masoretic Text! Here AGAIN we see that the modern "Jewish" Hebrew - written by Kabbalah, is hiding their god Lucifer in our text. Yahweh is Satan! Note they call themselves Kabbalah'sts. ALLAH in the word! // Professor Truth
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