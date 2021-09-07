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Blood clots in 62% of Covid Vaccinated people, proved by D-dimer test. -Dr Charles Hoffe.
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269 views • September 07, 2021
Great explanation of how clots form because of the spike protein being produced and incorporated as part of the cell wall of microscopic blood vessels.
So far in all the people Dr Hoffe has tested (who have been vaccinated for covid within a week or so) 62% have had a positive result on the D-dimer test. This cannot be ignored!
So far in all the people Dr Hoffe has tested (who have been vaccinated for covid within a week or so) 62% have had a positive result on the D-dimer test. This cannot be ignored!
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