Initiating Creativity Codes Plus Light Language Activation at Sedona Cosmic Awakening 2018

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In this unprecedented time of spiritual advancement on the Jewel of Terra, our Starborn DNA has actively ignited. The innovative era of magnetizing our co-creative energies with empowerment and ingenuity is underway. Our souls yearn for expression with unity, in community, and with the power of love. In order to fulfill our creative collective missions, we must first initiate...The Creativity Codes from "The Creativity Matrix." Get ready for some potent Light Language activations to light it up! Enjoy!!
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